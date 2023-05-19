Mort Cause de Décès : Décès de Jim Brown, footballeur légendaire, à l’âge de 87 ans.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Jim Brown, a legendary football player and civil rights activist, died at the age of 87. He was known as an unstoppable running back who retired at the peak of his career to become an actor and advocate for civil rights in the 1960s.

Brown was chosen as the NFL’s Most Valuable Player in 1965 and broke numerous league records during his short career from 1957 to 1965. He led the Cleveland Browns to their last NFL title in 1964 before retiring at the top of his game after the 1965 season to pursue a career in acting.

Brown appeared in over 30 films, including “Any Given Sunday” and “The Dirty Dozen.” His power, speed, and endurance on the field helped to popularize football on television. While African Americans were fighting for equality, Brown used his platform and voice to advance their cause.

In 1967, Brown organized a meeting in Cleveland of the country’s top black athletes, including Bill Russell and Lew Alcindor, who later became Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, to support boxer Muhammad Ali’s fight against the Vietnam War. Later, he worked to combat gang violence in Los Angeles and founded Amer-I-Can, a program to help disadvantaged inner-city youth and ex-convicts.

On the field, there was no one like Brown, who would explode through potential tacklers, refusing to let any one man bring him down before sprinting away from linebackers and defensive backs. He was also famous for using a stiff arm to eliminate defenders in the open field or push them away like rag dolls.

At 6 feet 2 inches and 230 pounds, he was dominant, relentless, and merciless, his bulldozing runs carrying him around and through opponents, fighting for every yard, dragging multiple defenders or finding holes where none seemed to exist. After Brown was tackled, he would slowly get up and saunter back to the huddle – then dominate the defense when he got the ball again.

Off the field, Brown was a controversial figure. While he had a soft spot for those in need and his generosity changed lives, he was also arrested half a dozen times, mostly for hitting women. In June 1999, Brown’s wife, Monique, called 911, saying that Brown had smashed her car with a shovel and threatened to kill her. During the trial, Monique Brown recanted. Jim Brown was acquitted of a domestic violence charge but convicted of vandalism. The Los Angeles judge sentenced Brown to six months in jail for refusing to follow advice on domestic violence.

Brown also clashed with Browns coach Paul Brown and later with the team’s management, although he played his entire career in Cleveland. In his later years, Brown moved to Hollywood and informally advised Browns owner Randy Lerner, while also being hired to counsel young players on the team. However, in 2010, Brown parted ways with the team after seeing his role reduced by new team president Mike Holmgren. Brown felt offended by the perceived demotion – when the club unveiled a “Ring of Honor” inside its downtown stadium, Brown did not attend the ceremony in protest.

Brown was eight times All-Pro and went to the Pro Bowl in each of his nine years in the league. When Brown left the game at age 30, he held the league records for yards (12,312) and touchdowns (126). And despite his killer style, Browns never missed a game, playing in 118 straight games.

Brown was one of the few African American players in the NFL during his time, and he endured countless racist taunts while playing for the virtually all-white Syracuse University at the time. Yet, he was an All-American in both football and lacrosse, leading the nation in scoring and lettering in basketball as well.

Brown was the sixth overall pick in the 1957 draft, joining a team that regularly played for the title. He was the offensive rookie of the year that season. Running behind an offensive line with Hall of Famers Lou Groza and Mike McCormack at the tackles, Brown set a league mark with 1,527 yards and scored 17 touchdowns en route to the league’s Most Outstanding Player award – a precursor to the MVP – in 1958. Over the next three seasons, he never ran for less than 1,257 yards before gaining only 996 in 1962. He led the NFL in rushing eight times, earning a career-record 1,863 yards in 1963. He averaged 104 yards per game, scored 106 touchdowns on the ground, and had an amazing 5.2 yards per carry average. A dangerous receiver as well, Brown finished with 262 catches for 2,499 yards and 20 more touchdowns.

Brown was a controversial figure, but his impact on football and civil rights cannot be denied. He was a force on the field and a champion for change off it, using his platform to make a difference in the world. His legacy will continue to inspire and resonate with generations to come.