Mort Cause de Décès : Décès de John Fru Ndi, l’opposant historique de Paul Biya au Cameroun

John Fru Ndi, one of the most prominent opposition figures in Cameroon, passed away at the age of 81 on Tuesday. Fru Ndi had been battling a long illness, according to his political party. He was a vocal critic of President Paul Biya, who has been in power for over four decades.

Fru Ndi was born in 1941 in Baba, a small village in northwest Cameroon. He went on to study at the University of Yaoundé, where he became involved in student politics. In 1990, he founded the Social Democratic Front (SDF), the first opposition party in Cameroon. He was its leader for over three decades.

The SDF was initially popular among Anglophone Cameroonians, who make up around 20% of the country’s population. They have long felt marginalized by the francophone-dominated government. Fru Ndi’s party advocated for greater political and economic rights for Anglophones.

However, Fru Ndi’s political career was marked by controversy and violence. He was arrested multiple times and faced intimidation from the government. In 1992, he was kidnapped by government forces and held for several days. In 2019, he was briefly kidnapped again by separatists who have been fighting for an independent Anglophone state.

Fru Ndi’s death comes at a time of political turmoil in Cameroon. The country is grappling with a separatist insurgency in the Anglophone regions, as well as a growing jihadist threat in the north. Biya, who is 88 years old, has been accused of human rights abuses and stifling political opposition.

Many Cameroonians have paid tribute to Fru Ndi, describing him as a courageous and tireless advocate for democracy. However, his death also raises questions about the future of the opposition movement in Cameroon. Fru Ndi was a unifying figure, and it is unclear who will take up his mantle.

In conclusion, John Fru Ndi was a prominent opposition figure in Cameroon who fought for greater political and economic rights for Anglophones. His death has left a void in the opposition movement, and it remains to be seen who will take up his mantle. Cameroon is facing multiple challenges, including separatist violence and jihadist threats, and the country needs strong and democratic leadership to overcome them.