Mort Cause de Décès : Décès de l’acteur Paxton Whitehead (Friends, Desperate Housewives) à l’âge de 85 ans

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Paxton Whitehead, a British actor known for his roles on Broadway and in popular TV series such as Friends and Desperate Housewives, passed away at the age of 85. His agent, Robert Attermann, confirmed the news and released an official statement expressing his admiration for Whitehead’s extraordinary talent and dedication to his craft.

Whitehead started his career in 1958 in theater and made his Broadway debut in 1962 in the play The Affair. He is best known for his portrayal of Pellinore in the musical Camelot in 1980, for which he was nominated for a Tony Award. He also appeared in several other plays, including My Fair Lady, The Harlequin Studies, Suite in Two Keys, Lettice and Lovage, London Suite, and The Crucifer of Blood.

In addition to his work on Broadway, Whitehead was also a familiar face on TV and in movies. He appeared in several sitcoms of the 90s, including Mad About You, Ellen, Caroline in the City, Frasier, and Friends, where he played Mr. Waltham, Rachel’s boss at Bloomingdale’s, and Emily’s uncle. He also appeared in Magnum, P.I., Hart to Hart, The A-Team, Murder, She Wrote, Law & Order, The West Wing, and Desperate Housewives.

Whitehead’s contributions to the entertainment industry will be cherished and remembered for years to come. He was beloved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of actors.

The news of Whitehead’s passing is a reminder of the importance of cherishing the people we love and the memories we create with them. It is also a reminder of the impact that one person can have on the world, and the power of talent, dedication, and hard work.

As we mourn the loss of Paxton Whitehead, let us celebrate his life and his extraordinary contributions to the world of entertainment. Let us remember his talent, his kindness, and his passion for his craft. And let us honor his memory by continuing to create, inspire, and make the world a better place.