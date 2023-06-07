Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

The Iron Sheik, a legendary professional wrestler known for his rivalry with Hulk Hogan in the 1980s, has passed away at the age of 81, according to his official Twitter account. The Iranian-born wrestler, whose real name was Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, was one of the most hated villains in the ring during his prime. He held the World Wrestling Federation (now known as World Wrestling Entertainment) championship belt and was one of the wrestlers who embodied the figure of America’s geopolitical enemy, while Hogan represented a typically American symbol and was adored by the crowd. The Iron Sheik often entered the ring with his national flag and frequently teamed up with Nikolai Volkoff, who played a very unsympathetic Soviet character in the WWF universe.

The Iron Sheik was more than just a wrestling icon, however; he was also a devoted family man. He shared the love and support of his wife Caryl for 47 years, and throughout his life, she was by his side, offering him unconditional support. Their strong bond gave him the strength he needed to face the challenges life presented to him, according to a statement from his Twitter account. For his children Tanya, Nikki, Marissa, and his son-in-law Eddie, he was not just a wrestling legend; he was a loving and dedicated father who instilled in them the values of perseverance and determination, insisting on the importance of following their dreams.

The Iron Sheik worked for other wrestling federations during his career, which began when he joined the Iranian Olympic wrestling team at the 1968 Olympics. He made occasional appearances on WWE shows from 1996 to 2010, and in recent years, he was very active on social media, particularly on Twitter, where he had over 64,000 followers. He commented on many current events, in sports and other areas of society, while often targeting Hulk Hogan in rather crude terms. His last tweet, posted on Monday, was a direct reference to the wildfires that are currently ravaging Quebec.

The Iron Sheik’s passing marks the end of an era in professional wrestling, as he was one of the most memorable and iconic wrestlers of his time. But his legacy lives on, not only in the memories of fans who watched him in action but also in the values he instilled in his family and the inspiration he provided to aspiring wrestlers and athletes around the world. The Iron Sheik may be gone, but he will never be forgotten, and his impact on the world of professional wrestling will continue to be felt for years to come.