Mort Cause de Décès : Décès de Txomin Perurena, ancien champion basque de cyclisme

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Jose Manuel Fuente, the Lion of Astigarraga, Dies at 79

Jose Manuel Fuente, a Spanish professional cyclist who was known as the Lion of Astigarraga, passed away on June 8 at the age of 79. Fuente was a legendary figure in the world of cycling, having won several notable races throughout his career.

The Career of a Legend

Fuente began his professional cycling career in the early 1960s, and quickly established himself as one of the top riders of his generation. He won his first major race, the Vuelta a España, in 1972, and went on to win the race again in 1974. That same year, he also won the coveted King of the Mountains jersey at the Tour de France, cementing his place as one of the sport’s greatest climbers.

In addition to his success at the Tour de France and the Vuelta a España, Fuente also won several other major races throughout his career, including the Tour of the Basque Country and the Critérium du Dauphiné. He was known for his tenacity and his ability to push through pain and adversity, earning him the nickname “The Lion of Astigarraga.”

A Legacy That Will Live On

Despite retiring from professional cycling in 1978, Fuente remained a beloved figure in the sport, and continued to be involved in cycling events and organizations throughout his life. He was known for his positive attitude and his willingness to help younger riders who were just starting out in the sport.

Fuente’s death is a loss not just for the cycling community, but for sports fans around the world. His legacy as a fierce competitor and a dedicated athlete will continue to inspire future generations of riders for years to come.

In Conclusion

Jose Manuel Fuente was a true legend of the sport of cycling, and his passing is a sad loss for all who knew him. His contributions to the world of cycling will be remembered for years to come, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations of riders to come. Rest in peace, Lion of Astigarraga.