Mort Cause de Décès : Décès d’Helmut Berger : l’acteur autrichien s’éteint à l’âge de 78 ans.

Helmut Berger, an Austrian actor known for his role as Louis II of Bavaria in the film Ludwig: The Last King of Bavaria alongside Romy Schneider, has passed away at the age of 78. His agency confirmed the sad news on May 18, 2023.

Helmut Berger’s career began in 1966 when he was discovered by Luchino Visconti, who would become his last lover. He quickly became known for his aristocratic roles and starred in Visconti’s film The Damned in 1969, which depicted the rise of Nazism in Germany. However, it was his role in Ludwig that propelled him to stardom alongside Romy Schneider.

Berger’s success was short-lived, and his career began to decline as he struggled with drug addiction, attempted suicide, and scandals. He published his memoirs in 1998, titled Moi, in which he detailed some of the more tumultuous moments of his life, including his encounters with Mick Jagger and Federico Fellini.

Despite his struggles, Berger continued to act and made a brief appearance in The Godfather III in 1990. He also starred in Saint Laurent in 2014 alongside Gaspard Ulliel. However, his health began to decline, and he suffered a fainting spell at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in 2014.

Berger’s passing is a loss for the film industry and for fans of his work. His talent and his contributions to cinema will be remembered for years to come.