Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Paxton Whitehead, a British actor known for his role in the popular TV series “Friends,” passed away on Friday at the age of 85. According to his son, Charles, Whitehead died at Arlington Hospital in Virginia after facing complications from a fall.

Whitehead is best known for his role as Mr. Waltham, Rachel Green’s boss at Bloomingdale’s, in “Friends.” He also made appearances in other popular shows such as “Desperate Housewives,” “Magnum,” “Hart to Hart,” and “The A-Team.”

However, Whitehead’s career began on Broadway, where he appeared in a dozen productions, including “Camelot,” for which he was nominated for a Tony Award in 1980. He also played the famous detective Sherlock Holmes in “The Crucifer of Blood,” which ran for 256 performances in 1978 and 1979.

In addition to his TV and stage work, Whitehead also appeared in several films. He graduated from the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art in London and was born on October 17, 1937, in Kent, England. Whitehead is survived by his daughter, son, and four grandchildren.

His death was met with an outpouring of tributes from fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry. Many praised his talent and his contributions to the world of acting.

Whitehead’s passing is a loss for the entertainment industry, but his legacy will live on through his work on stage and screen. He will be remembered as a talented actor who brought his characters to life with his skill and dedication.