Mort Cause de Décès : Décès d’un acteur de la série « Friends »

Paxton Whitehead, known for his role in the hit TV show “Friends,” passed away on Friday at the age of 85. His son, Charles, confirmed the news on Monday to the Hollywood Reporter. According to the New York Times, Whitehead faced complications after a fall.

Whitehead, a British actor, played Mr. Waltham, Rachel Green’s boss at Bloomingdale’s, in “Friends.” He also made appearances in other popular TV shows, such as “Desperate Housewives,” “Magnum,” “For the Love of Risk,” and “The A-Team.”

In 1980, he was nominated for a Tony Award for his role as King Pellinore in the play “Camelot.” The Tony Awards recognize members of the American theater industry for their artistic contributions each year.

Whitehead made a name for himself on Broadway, where he appeared in a dozen productions, including “The Crucifer of Blood,” which ran for 256 performances in 1978 and 1979. In that play, he played none other than the famous Sherlock Holmes.

He also appeared in several films throughout his career. Whitehead graduated from the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art in London and was born on October 17, 1937, in Kent, England. He is survived by a daughter, a son, and four grandchildren.

Whitehead’s passing is a loss for the entertainment industry, as he was a talented actor who made significant contributions to theater, television, and film. Fans of “Friends” will undoubtedly remember Whitehead for his portrayal of Mr. Waltham and his witty, memorable performances throughout his career.