Mort Cause de Décès : Décès d’un ouvrier du BTP dans l’Eure suite à une électrocution causée par une ligne de 20 000 volts.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Tragic Accident: Construction Worker Electrocuted by High Voltage Line

A 40-year-old construction worker died on Thursday, June 8th, 2023 after being electrocuted by a 20,000-volt high voltage line in Neaufles-Auvergny, a town located between Rugles and Conches-en-Ouche. An investigation by the gendarmerie has been opened to determine the causes of the accident.

The incident occurred in the morning when employees of a forage company were working near the water tower on departmental road 830 with a crane truck. According to Captain David Rousseau, commander of the Évreux gendarmerie company, “either they passed close by or they touched the high voltage line of 20,000 volts.”

The victim, a man in his forties from Pays de la Loire, died at the scene. Another victim, 55 years old, was transported to the hospital in Évreux with burns to the hands.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances of the accident. The gendarmerie company in Évreux is leading the investigation.

This unfortunate event highlights the importance of safety measures in construction sites. Employers and employees must ensure that they follow all necessary precautions to prevent accidents and fatalities. High voltage lines are dangerous, and workers must be aware of their location to avoid contact with them.

It is crucial to provide workers with proper training and equipment to understand and manage the risks associated with their work. Moreover, regular safety inspections and audits should be carried out to ensure that all safety measures are in place and functioning correctly.

In conclusion, this tragic accident is a reminder of the importance of safety in the workplace. Employers and employees must prioritize safety measures to prevent accidents and fatalities. It is essential to raise awareness and provide training and equipment to ensure that workers can carry out their tasks safely and efficiently.