Mort Cause de Décès : Denis Kessler, emblematic president of Scor, has passed away at the age of 71.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Denis Kessler, a prominent figure in French business, passed away on June 9th at the age of 71. Kessler was the president of Scor, a reinsurance company, since 2002. He was also the former president of the French Federation of Insurance Companies and the former number 2 of the National Council of French Employers (CNPF), which later became the Medef.

Kessler was a professor of social sciences before entering the world of business. He graduated from the prestigious HEC business school in France and became the president of the French Federation of Insurance Companies in 1990. He later became the president of the CNPF’s economic commission in 1998 and then the number 2 of the organization from 1998 to 2002.

Kessler was known for his creative and sometimes controversial ideas. He was a strong advocate for the French business community and played a key role in shaping the country’s economic policies. He was also a vocal opponent of the 35-hour workweek.

Kessler’s most notable achievement was turning around Scor after the company was on the brink of bankruptcy in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks and the dot-com bust. He became the CEO of the company in 2002 and oversaw its transformation into the fourth-largest reinsurance company in the world in terms of revenue.

Kessler was a member of the Economic, Social, and Environmental Council from 1993 to 2010. He also served on the boards of several prominent French companies, including Dexia, Bolloré, BNP Paribas, and Dassault Aviation.

Laurence Parisot, the former president of the Medef, paid tribute to Kessler on Twitter, calling him “a genius, thunderous, brilliant, sometimes unbearable, creative like no one else, and who brought so many ideas to businesses and the economy of our country.”

Kessler’s legacy will be remembered by the French business community for his contributions to the country’s economic growth and his leadership in the reinsurance industry.