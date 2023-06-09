Mort Cause de Décès : Denis Kessler, former number 2 of Medef, has passed away – Libération

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Denis Kessler, the former CEO of Scor, a leading global reinsurance company, passed away on Friday at the age of 71. Kessler, who had a background in social sciences, was known for his intelligence, charisma, and vision, but was also regarded by some as a tyrant due to his management style.

Kessler first became president of the French Federation of Insurance Companies in 1990, where he served for 11 years. During his tenure, he modernized the organization’s structure and established a high-quality social dialogue. In 2002, he was asked to become CEO of Scor, which was on the brink of bankruptcy at the time due to the 9/11 attacks and the dot-com bubble burst.

Under Kessler’s leadership, Scor was transformed from a struggling company to a successful global reinsurance player, rising from 12th to 4th in the world in terms of revenue. Kessler was known for his strong personality and unwavering determination, which were key factors in turning the company around.

However, Kessler’s leadership was not without controversy. His management style was often described as tyrannical, and his salary and management decisions were sometimes challenged by minority shareholders. Nevertheless, Kessler’s contributions to the world of reinsurance and the modernization of the relationship between business and society were widely recognized.

Kessler was also politically active and had close ties to the French labor union CFDT and its former leader, Nicole Notat. He was a vocal opponent of the 35-hour workweek and considered himself an “ultra-liberal.”

Kessler’s passing was mourned by many in the business world. Current and former Medef presidents praised his brilliance and creativity, while Scor executives hailed his legacy as the architect of the company’s success. Bernard Spitz, former president of the French Federation of Insurance Companies, remarked that Kessler had left a lasting impact on the insurance and reinsurance sectors and contributed greatly to the advancement of economic science in France.

Denis Kessler’s legacy as a visionary leader and successful entrepreneur will continue to inspire future generations of business leaders.