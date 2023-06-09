Mort Cause de Décès : Denis Kessler, the president of reinsurer Scor, has passed away at the age of 71.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Denis Kessler, the former CEO and Chairman of Scor, passed away on June 9, 2023, at the age of 71. Scor, the French reinsurer, paid homage to their former president, describing him as a visionary leader who breathed new life into the company.

Kessler was a former professor of social sciences and became the president of the French Federation of Insurance Companies in 1990. He then served as the second in command of the Medef, the French business association, from 1998 to 2002 before becoming the CEO of Scor. Although he stepped down as CEO of Scor in June 2021, he continued to serve as the company’s chairman.

Kessler’s leadership was instrumental in turning Scor around from the brink of bankruptcy to becoming a global leader in the reinsurance industry. Scor’s board of directors paid tribute to Kessler, describing him as an exceptional personality with visionary leadership, incredible intelligence, and an unparalleled passion for the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Kessler was also known for his love of words, wordplay, and his exceptional oratory skills. He was a passionate advocate for the values and philosophy of the insurance and reinsurance industry, and his ambition to make Scor a leader in the industry never waned.

Thierry Léger, the current CEO of Scor, remembered Kessler’s passion for reinsurance, and his legacy as a great leader and exceptional human being. Léger emphasized Kessler’s role in shaping Scor’s success and making it a global leader in the reinsurance industry.

Kessler’s passing has left a void in the insurance and reinsurance industry, and his contributions to Scor and the industry at large will be remembered for years to come. His leadership, vision, and passion for the industry have set an example for future leaders to follow, and his legacy will continue to inspire and guide the industry for years to come.