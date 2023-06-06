Mort Cause de Décès : Deux Niçois témoignent après avoir été renversés par des scooters sur le front de mer : “J’ai entendu une voix de femme dire : il est mort !”

“I lost consciousness”

Hervé De Surville underwent emergency surgery on Monday for a fractured femoral neck. He also suffered a head injury. “I was crossing on a protected crossing, at 42, Quai des Etats-Unis in Nice, on Sunday evening when I was hit,” recounts the lawyer from the Nice Bar, still in shock. “Fortunately, I weigh 90kg and I am athletic,” sighs the victim.The teenager on an electric scooter fled the scene. Hervé De Surville rails against “users of vehicles who do not respect any rules of the road. If I had been an elderly person or a child like the little Ukrainian (killed on Promenade des Anglais on June 20, 2022, ed.), I would not be here to testify.”

Louis, 82, a retired restaurateur, was the victim of a similar accident, once again on the Nice seafront, not far from Magnan, the neighbourhood where he lives. It was the day of the half marathon, April 30, and the Promenade was reserved for pedestrians. Louis, who walks 10km daily, was crossing the cycle path towards the beach when a young Moldovan, perched on a scooter with a passenger (which is a first offence), failed to control his “motorised land vehicle”, to use legal terminology. He was also uninsured. Louis could not avoid the accident. He was hit in the back. “I heard a woman’s voice say: he’s dead! And another one add, no, look, he’s moving. And then I lost consciousness.”

The retiree wakes up in hospital with seven stitches in his head and completely amnesic. Fortunately, a subdural haematoma quickly disappeared, and Louis regained his faculties.

The author of the accident was due to be tried on Monday before the criminal court for “involuntary injuries”. As the victim’s health was not consolidated, the lawyers requested and obtained a postponement of the trial. “The scooter was unbridled, and the police estimate its speed at 35km/h at the time of impact,” stresses Me Roger Ferrari, Louis’s lawyer.

The reckless user, aged 24, will be tried in October for unintentionally injuring the pedestrian. He was released on bail with several obligations: to report to the police station twice a week, to stay on French territory and not to drive any motor vehicle, whatever it may be.

Original article published on: Source