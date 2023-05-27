Mort Cause de Décès : Didier Mené, l’ancien chef des arbitres, est mort : un carnet noir.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Didier Mené, an iconic figure in French rugby, passed away at the age of 59 after suffering a heart attack. Mené was the director of referees from 2009 to 2016, and his contribution to French and international rugby was immense. He was a source of inspiration for a generation of referees, and his dedication to the sport was evident throughout his career.

Mené began his career as a referee in Fédérale and quickly rose through the ranks to reach the top level of French rugby. He refereed three French championship finals and twelve international matches. He was the youngest French referee to officiate an international match between Wales and England.

The news of Mené’s passing was met with great sadness in the rugby world, and many people paid tribute to the former referee. Franck Maciello, the National Technical Director of Refereeing, said Mené was a “companion” to many and that his contribution to French and international rugby was “considerable.” Alexandre Martinez, the interim president of the French Rugby Federation, also praised Mené’s dedication to the sport.

The Minister of Sports, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, also expressed her condolences, saying that Mené was a “lover of rugby” who dedicated his life to the sport. The French Rugby Federation issued a statement expressing its “deepest condolences” to Mené’s family and loved ones.

The loss of Mené is a great loss for French rugby. He was a respected figure who made a significant contribution to the sport. His passion and dedication to the game will be missed, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of referees. The rugby world mourns his passing, and his memory will live on in the hearts of all those who knew him.