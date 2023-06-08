Mort Cause de Décès : En Afghanistan, une vallée qui glorifie ses kamikazes.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

In the valley of Tangi, nestled in the Afghan mountains, Ismail Ashuqullah, 25, regrets not having had the time to commit a suicide attack to “avenge the Quran” when war raged in the region proud of its martyrs. “When I was informed by my superiors that I had to join the battalion (of suicide attack candidates), I was thrilled that God had chosen me. I felt a lot of joy,” Ismail murmurs softly, his eyes highlighted with kohl.

In the large room intended for guests, covered in carpets and cushions, the newlywed who receives an AFP team in the presence of his father – a farmer – and Taliban intelligence agents, explains that he fought for eight years with the insurgents to drive the Americans and their NATO allies out of Afghanistan. Two years before the withdrawal of foreign troops and the return of the Taliban to power in August 2021, after 20 years of war, he joined the ranks of martyr candidates but was never chosen to act by the battalion leaders.

“I was doing jihad, but it did not satisfy me. So I thought I should carry out an operation against them that could satisfy the hearts of Muslims worldwide and mine as well,” Ismail recounts, refusing to say more about the conditions of his enlistment. In Islam, those who do jihad – which ranges from defending their faith to devotion – are rewarded with a special place in paradise and honor their families.

The Taliban commanders explained to their suicide bombers that suicide attacks constituted the ultimate jihad, which the vast majority of the Muslim world strongly contests. The valley of Tangi, where more than 22,000 people live, remained largely under Taliban control throughout the war due to its strategic position, about 70 kilometers from the capital Kabul.

“In love with Allah”

In this green gorge surrounded by high arid peaks, American soldiers established a camp between 2009-2011. Located a few steps from houses made of adobe with rudimentary comfort, they will be the constant target of Taliban rebels. In August 2011, an American helicopter was shot down by a rocket and its 38 occupants killed. At the same time, night-time air raids are regularly carried out by foreign armies. The war rages on, and the soldiers’ intrusions into houses where women slept, in disregard of cultural norms, fuel the resentment of the inhabitants.

“We had no weapons to rival them, so we thought it was good to equip ourselves with explosives and enter the places where infidels were housed to break their jaws and reduce their bones to ashes,” Abdul Wahab Siraj, 25, another suicide candidate in the region, vituperates to AFP. “We were so in love with Allah that life had no importance to us,” adds Abdul, who says he is always ready to commit a suicide attack if his “chiefs ask him to” and is now a police employee.

The ultimate sacrifice follows a strategy developed by the Taliban consisting of making these young men believe that they are “special” and “superior to the rest of society, including other Taliban,” analyzes Michael Semple, a professor at Queen’s University in Belfast. The son of the current supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, has committed a suicide attack. “During the indoctrination phase (…), they are encouraged to believe that this world we live in today is fundamentally unimportant” and that “glory is in martyrdom,” continues this Afghanistan specialist.

Afghan civilians, the first victims

A key element of the Taliban campaign, inspired by Al-Qaeda, the suicide attack benefits from strong media coverage. The targets were mainly foreign fighters, Afghan troops, but also politicians. However, “it should be remembered that the first victims are Afghan civilians,” emphasizes Michael Semple. According to a report from the UN mission in Afghanistan, the year 2019 recorded the highest number of civilian victims of suicide attacks committed by the Taliban, with 1,499 victims, including 165 killed. This is not counting the psychological impact they provoke by sowing terror among the population, the organization notes.

“When a suicide bomber succeeded in reaching his target, not only me, but also all my friends said we would have liked to have done it and that it was not enough, that we could do better,” comments Ismail, without any remorse for the civilians killed, for whom “it was destiny.” While he regrets not having been “chosen by God” to die in a car bomb as he wished, Ismail nevertheless says he is “satisfied” with the return under the Taliban government of a Ministry of Vice Prevention and Promotion of Virtue, or the prohibition of music.

“It is obvious that the role of the Isteshhadi Mujahideen (suicide attackers) was preponderant,” to “defend the country and its values,” comments Bilal Karimi, deputy government spokesman, interviewed by AFP, who recalls that “Afghans did not want war.” In a neighboring village, Mir Aslam Amiri, 60, who fought against the Russian invasion (1979-1989), also said he was very proud that his 20-year-old son, Najeebullah, had offered himself to God to fight “the infidels” by committing a suicide attack in Kabul in 2014, which killed about ten people.

Desire for revenge

When his son, who attended a madrassa (Quranic school), obtained his first diploma, he says he encouraged him to martyrdom. On the day of his departure from home to carry out his mission, “I have never seen him so happy,” says the father of the family. His mother also recalls Najeebullah’s arrest by the United States when he was a teenager on the family farm: “They beat and tortured him. So he swore that he would not spare them and would go to the sacrifice for Allah, even if it was twenty years later.”

Eager to carry out the operation, the young boy went so far as to prepare his explosive vest to make sure it worked on D-Day, his father details. A few days later, Mir Aslam Amiri learned of his son’s death and informed his wife. “I told her, congratulations, your son died a martyr. God granted him success,” recalls Aslam, who encouraged another of his sons to follow the same path, without him acting on it. Concealing her face under a long white veil, Amina, who remained on the sidelines, struggles to hold back her tears: “I am very proud of what he did at such a young age. He left with my consent, but his memory affects me a lot. We have lived through very difficult times.”