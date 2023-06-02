Mort Cause de Décès : Eric Toledano and Olivier Nakache pay tribute to him: Rewritten title.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Intouchables: Philippe Pozzo di Borgo, the inspiration behind the character of Philippe, has passed away

The directors of the film “Intouchables” have announced the sad news that Philippe Pozzo di Borgo, whose life inspired the character of Philippe, the billionaire quadriplegic played by François Cluzet, has passed away at the age of 72.

In a statement shared on social media, Eric Toledano and Olivier Nakache, the directors of the film, wrote: “We have just learned with immense sadness of the passing of our friend Philippe Pozzo di Borgo. By allowing his story to be adapted in Intouchables, he changed our lives and the lives of many vulnerable and fragile people. We keep the image of a courageous, dignified, humble, and fighting man. His humor and intelligence will be missed. It was a rare privilege to have known him for all these years. We will try to continue all of his fights. Our thoughts are with his wife and children.”

The film “Intouchables” was based on the real-life story of Philippe Pozzo di Borgo, who became a quadriplegic after a paragliding accident. The film tells the story of his unlikely friendship with his caregiver, Driss, played by Omar Sy. The film was a huge success, grossing over $400 million worldwide and becoming the second-highest-grossing French film of all time.

Philippe Pozzo di Borgo was born into a noble family in 1951 and inherited his family’s champagne business at the age of 23. He later married his wife, Béatrice, and they had two children together. In 1993, Philippe was involved in a paragliding accident that left him a quadriplegic. He was cared for by a team of nurses and caregivers, including Abdel Sellou, who became the inspiration for Driss in the film “Intouchables.”

The film was a huge success, but it also sparked controversy. Some critics accused the film of perpetuating stereotypes about disability and promoting ableism. Others argued that the film was a heartwarming story about the power of friendship and the resilience of the human spirit.

Despite the controversy, Philippe Pozzo di Borgo remained an advocate for people with disabilities and a champion of social justice. He founded the association “Second souffle” to help people with disabilities live independently and participate fully in society. He also wrote several books, including “Le Second Souffle” and “Toujours debout” (Still Standing), which chronicled his life after the accident.

Philippe Pozzo di Borgo’s passing is a loss for his family, his friends, and the disability community. His life and his legacy will continue to inspire others to fight for social justice and equality for all. As Eric Toledano and Olivier Nakache wrote in their statement, they will try to continue all of his fights. It is a fitting tribute to a man who never gave up and always fought for what he believed in.