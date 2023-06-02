Mort Cause de Décès : Filippo Pozzo di Borgo, l’inspirateur de “Les Incorruptibles”, a passé à l’âge de 72 ans

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Philippe Pozzo di Borgo, the aristocrat and businessman who inspired the movie “Intouchables,” has passed away in Marrakech at the age of 72. The news was confirmed by the film’s director, Eric Toledano, who said that Pozzo di Borgo’s story had a tremendous impact on his life and the lives of many others.

Pozzo di Borgo was a member of a prominent Corsican noble family and the former director of the champagne house Pommery. In 1993, he was involved in a paragliding accident that left him paralyzed. In his book “Second Souffle,” published in 2001, he described how he overcame depression with the help of his caregiver, Abdel Yasmin Sell.

This story was the basis for “Intouchables,” which became a huge success in 2011, attracting roughly 20 million viewers. The film starred François Cluzet and Omar Sy as Pozzo di Borgo and Sell, respectively, and both actors won César Awards for their performances. The film has been sold in nearly 50 countries and has grossed over 19 million admissions in France alone.

The success of “Intouchables” has led to numerous adaptations and remakes, including an American version called “The Upside” starring Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart. However, the original film remains a beloved classic in French cinema.

Pozzo di Borgo’s passing is a loss not only for his family and friends but also for the many people who were inspired by his story. His resilience in the face of adversity and his ability to find joy and purpose in life despite his physical limitations are a testament to the human spirit.

In the wake of his death, many have taken to social media to pay tribute to Pozzo di Borgo and express their condolences. Eric Toledano tweeted, “For always in our hearts,” while actor Omar Sy wrote, “Philippe Pozzo di Borgo, you will remain forever in our memories.”

The legacy of Philippe Pozzo di Borgo and “Intouchables” will continue to inspire and uplift audiences for years to come. His story reminds us that even in the darkest of times, there is always hope and the possibility of finding meaning and purpose in life.