Mort Cause de Décès : “Foot OM – Vente de l’OM : Daniel Riolo est catégorique, c’est définitivement mort”

CMA CGM Will Not Buy Olympique de Marseille, According to Daniel Riolo

Recent rumors have suggested that Rodolphe Saadé, the head of CMA CGM, a Marseille-based shipping company, could potentially purchase Olympique de Marseille (OM) from Frank McCourt. Saadé’s financial resources and local connections would make him a suitable candidate for the acquisition. However, according to Daniel Riolo, a prominent French sports journalist, these rumors are unfounded.

Riolo recently spoke to one of Jacques Saadé’s top aides, the father of Rodolphe Saadé, who told him that CMA CGM would never make an offer to buy OM from McCourt. Riolo stated that he had previously discussed the possibility of a buyout with CMA CGM, but was informed that it would never happen.

Riolo also dismissed the notion of a French acquisition of OM, noting that McCourt has not yet expressed any desire to sell the club. While there have been rumors of interest from Saudi investors, no concrete offers have been made.

OM has struggled in recent years, finishing fifth in the Ligue 1 table last season. Fans have expressed frustration with McCourt’s ownership, and many are hoping for new ownership to revitalize the club. However, it seems that CMA CGM will not be the savior that OM supporters were hoping for.

OM has a rich history, having won 10 Ligue 1 titles and the UEFA Champions League in 1993. The team’s passionate fan base is one of the most dedicated in Europe, and they will undoubtedly continue to support the club through thick and thin. For now, however, it seems that OM’s future will remain uncertain, at least until McCourt decides whether or not to sell the club.