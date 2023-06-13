Mort Cause de Décès : Foot OM – Vente OM: Daniel Riolo is blunt, it’s dead forever.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

CMA CGM Unlikely to Purchase Marseille Football Club

Rumors have been circulating for weeks about the potential purchase of the Marseille football club by Rodolphe Saadé, the owner of the Marseille-based shipping company CMA CGM. However, according to Daniel Riolo, a journalist at RMC, there is no chance that CMA CGM will make an offer for the club, either in the near future or long term.

Riolo spoke with one of Jacques Saadé’s, the father of Rodolphe Saadé and the president of CMA CGM, closest associates, who informed him that the purchase would not happen. Riolo confirmed this during a broadcast of RMC’s After Foot, stating that he had received a call from the associate last week telling him to stop discussing the potential sale, as it would never materialize.

Despite the rumors and the appearance of the CMA CGM logo on the Marseille football club’s jersey, there has been little concrete information about the potential sale. Moreover, Frank McCourt, the American businessman who currently owns the club, has not officially announced any desire to sell.

This news may disappoint fans of the Marseille football club who were hoping for a French buyer rather than a foreign one. However, it is still possible that other interested buyers may emerge.

For now, it seems that the Marseille football club and its fans will have to wait and see what the future holds.