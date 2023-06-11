Mort Cause de Décès : Fusillade en Suède : Un adolescent de 15 ans décède et trois autres personnes sont blessées.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Adolescent Killed and Three Injured in Stockholm Shooting

On Saturday, an adolescent was killed and three people were injured in a shooting in Stockholm, according to the police. The circumstances surrounding the incident are still being investigated.

The police were informed of a shooting near a square in the southern part of the city just after 6 pm. Upon arriving at the scene, they found two people with gunshot wounds. Two others were injured nearby, one of whom succumbed to their injuries. The three injured individuals were hospitalized.

One hour after the shooting, two men were arrested after a police chase in the southern part of the Swedish capital.

The police spokesperson, Towe Hagg, confirmed that the person who died at the scene was a 15-year-old boy and that the circumstances of the shooting had not yet been established.

The three other injured individuals were also identified as a 15-year-old boy and a 45 and 65-year-old man and woman, respectively.

On Friday, three people were injured in separate shooting incidents in the Stockholm region.

In recent years, Sweden has struggled to contain a wave of shootings and bomb attacks attributed to gangs settling scores amid drug trafficking.

According to police data, the country witnessed 391 shootings in 2022, of which 62 were fatal, compared to 45 the previous year. The situation has prompted the authorities to take measures to curb the proliferation of illegal firearms and gang violence.

The incident has once again underlined the need for decisive action to address the growing problem of gun violence in Sweden. The authorities must work to identify the root causes of the problem and implement effective measures to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future.