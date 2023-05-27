Mort Cause de Décès : Georges Duriaud, the last resistance fighter from Tournugeois, has passed away.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Georges Duriaud: Remembering a Hero of the Resistance

Georges Duriaud, a prominent figure in the resistance movement during World War II, passed away on a Saturday morning at the age of 100. Born on January 27, 1921, in Mancey, France, Duriaud was a notable actor in the history of the Tournugeois Resistance. Even at the age of 100, he could recall the details of this period of history with precision and clarity. He believed that it was important to preserve the memory and values of the Resistance so that future generations could learn from it.

Duriaud’s involvement in the resistance began in 1943 when he distributed tracts and newspapers, supplied the Brancion maquis with provisions, concealed weapons, and transported equipment. On June 6, 1944, he led the Danièle Casanova group and participated in the liberation of Tournus on September 4, 1944. For his bravery, Duriaud was awarded the Legion of Honour, the Croix du combattant, the Medal of the City, and the Gold Medal of the National Office of Veterans and Victims of War.

After the war, Duriaud became a farmer until he lost his forearm in an accident in 1960. He then worked as a petrol pump attendant in the Lyon region. Despite the setback, he remained optimistic and continued to live life to the fullest. Duriaud’s biographer and friend, Gérard Morin, described him as convivial, always open to new ideas and technologies, and contagiously festive.

Duriaud was also a significant figure in the Mancey community, serving as the president of the local hunting society for 46 years, a municipal councillor, a volunteer firefighter, and the president of the local and departmental committees of the National Association of Veterans and Friends of the Resistance (ANACR). He was also a gold insignia donor of the blood donation association.

Duriaud was survived by four children, several grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. The Journal offered its deepest condolences to his family.

Georges Duriaud’s life and legacy serve as a testament to the importance of remembering the past and preserving the values of the Resistance. His story reminds us that heroism can be found in the most unexpected places, and that we all have a role to play in standing up for what is right, even in the face of adversity. Let us remember the bravery and sacrifices of those who fought for freedom, and let us continue to honor their memory by upholding the values and ideals they fought for.