Mort Cause de Décès : Grégor Marchand, une personnalité de l’archéologie en Bretagne, est décédé.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Renowned archaeologist, Grégor Marchand, passed away on June 1st, 2023, at the age of 55. Marchand was a director of research at Creaah (Center for Archaeological, Archaeosciences and History Research) in Rennes, a Bronze Medalist of CNRS, and a leader of many international programs. He directed numerous excavations on sites from the final Paleolithic to the Neolithic and had gained the admiration of the people of Quiberon who had worked alongside him.

In 2012, Marchand launched a massive excavation campaign on the Mesolithic site of Beg er Vil, discovered in 1970 by Gildas Bernier. He returned every year with his colleagues and students for seven years. Alain Didier, the president of Culture and Heritage of the Quiberon Peninsula, remembers him as accessible, a communicator extraordinaire who held numerous captivating conferences and had a passion for sharing his knowledge of archaeology with as many people as possible.

The association was in shock on Friday. They had developed a friendship with the exceptional archaeologist over the years. In 2019, when the association proposed an exhibit at the museum to showcase Marchand’s discoveries, he immediately agreed to use one of the rooms to present his work to the public. He was pleased that his discoveries on the lives of the people of Beg er Vil would be preserved for future generations in Quiberon. His passing has deeply saddened the association, and they have dedicated a room to him at the museum.

Marchand’s death is a significant loss to the scientific community, his colleagues, and students who have benefited from his exceptional knowledge and expertise. His contributions to archaeology are invaluable, and his passion for sharing his knowledge will be missed. The people of Quiberon will remember him fondly for his dedication to preserving their heritage and his ability to communicate his findings to a broader audience. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of archaeologists and researchers.