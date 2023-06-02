Mort Cause de Décès : Guillaume Bats, l’humoriste, décède à l’âge de 36 ans.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Guillaume Bats: Remembering the Comedian with a Traumatic Life

On June 2, 2023, the French entertainment industry was shaken by the news of the untimely death of Guillaume Bats, a rising comedian known for his dark humor and self-deprecating style. The circumstances of his death remain unknown at this time, leaving his fans and colleagues in shock and mourning.

In a statement released by Dark Smile Productions, the company that represented him, Bats was described as a talented and hardworking artist who had a bright future ahead of him. His sudden departure has left a void in the comedy scene, where he was admired for his courage, wit, and resilience.

Born in Reims, France, in 1987, Bats had a tough childhood marked by abandonment and instability. He was left by his mother before his first birthday and spent most of his early years in orphanages and foster families. However, he refused to let his past define him and used his experiences to fuel his creativity and humor.

In the late 2000s, Bats started developing sketches and skits, which he shared online and in local comedy clubs. His talent and originality caught the attention of producers and comedians, including Laurent Ruquier, who invited him to perform on his show “On ne demande qu’à en rire.” Bats quickly gained popularity for his irreverent and provocative jokes, which tackled sensitive topics such as disability, racism, and social norms.

With the support of fellow comedians Jérémy Ferrari and Eric Antoine, Bats embarked on a successful career as a stand-up comedian, touring across France and performing in festivals such as the Avignon Off. His shows, such as “Hors Cadre” and “Inchallah,” were praised for their honesty, vulnerability, and humor, which resonated with audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

Bats’ death has triggered an outpouring of tributes and condolences from his colleagues and fans, who praised him for his talent, kindness, and courage. Anne Roumanoff, a renowned French comedian, tweeted: “We told you it was impossible, look at you now. You made entire rooms laugh. Self-deprecation and dark humor to avoid crying. You helped thousands of people accept themselves. Goodbye Guillaume Bats.” Pablo Mira, another comedian, wrote on Instagram: “It’s never pleasant to lose someone funny, especially when it was an 8th dan of self-deprecation. RIP in peace, G.” Donel Jack’sman, an actor and comedian, tweeted: “Rest in peace @guillaume_bats. Our battles of jokes between disabled and black people will be missed. You were the king of self-deprecation and the ‘we can laugh about anything and I don’t give a damn!'”

Bats’ legacy as a comedian and a human being is a testament to the power of humor and resilience in overcoming adversity. Despite his traumatic past and the challenges he faced as a disabled person, he refused to be a victim or a stereotype. Instead, he chose to use his voice and his art to challenge prejudice, raise awareness, and bring joy to others. His memory will live on in the hearts and minds of those who knew him and were inspired by him. Rest in peace, Guillaume Bats.