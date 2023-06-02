Mort Cause de Décès : Guillaume Bats, l’humoriste français, décède à l’âge de 36 ans.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Guillaume Bats, a French comedian known for his dark humor and for making light of his own disability, passed away on June 1, 2023, at the age of 36. The news was confirmed by his production company, DarkSmile, in a statement expressing their sadness and shock at his sudden death.

Bats was born in Reims in 1987 and was placed in foster care at the age of one. He grew up in orphanages and various foster families before discovering his love for comedy and performing. He began his career in amateur comedy clubs in the Marne region of France and went on to perform in comedy festivals and as the opening act for established comedians like Anthony Kavanagh, Jean-Marie Bigard, and Jérémy Ferrari.

Bats was known for his dark sense of humor and his willingness to make jokes about his disability. He was born with brittle bone disease, a condition that made his bones extremely fragile and prone to breakage. Despite the challenges posed by his condition, Bats never let it get in the way of his passion for comedy and his desire to make others laugh.

In a recent interview with the Journal du Dimanche, Bats spoke about his career and his approach to comedy. He explained that he had chosen to become a comedian almost out of necessity, as a way to cope with his disability and to feel more comfortable in his own skin. “My activism is in my show,” he said. “I’m not trying to change the world, but I’m trying to make people laugh and to make them think about disability in a different way.”

Bats’ comedy was often provocative, challenging audiences to confront their own prejudices and assumptions about disability. He used his own experiences to shed light on the everyday challenges faced by people with disabilities, but always with a sense of humor and a light touch. His shows were known for their honesty, their irreverence, and their ability to connect with audiences on a deep and personal level.

The news of Bats’ death has been met with an outpouring of grief and tributes from fans and fellow comedians. Many have praised his courage, his talent, and his ability to make people laugh even in the face of adversity. His legacy as a comedian and an advocate for disability rights will no doubt continue to inspire others for years to come.

In the end, Guillaume Bats’ life and career were a testament to the power of humor and the resilience of the human spirit. Despite the challenges he faced, he never lost his sense of humor or his passion for making others laugh. He will be remembered as a gifted comedian, a trailblazer, and a true inspiration to us all.