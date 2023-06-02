Mort Cause de Décès : Guillaume Bats n’est plus en vie.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

French comedian Guillaume Bats has died at the age of 36. His production company, Dark Smile Productions, announced the news on their Facebook page on June 1st. The cause of his death is still unknown.

Bats, whose real name was Guillaume Batreau, suffered from brittle bone disease and was known for his dark humor. He was currently performing his new one-man show, “Inchallah,” which was produced and co-written by his close friend and fellow comedian Jérémy Ferrari.

Bats’ death has come as a shock to the French comedy scene, with many of his colleagues expressing their sadness and condolences on social media. His unique style of humor and raw honesty about his disability had earned him a dedicated following.

Brittle bone disease, also known as osteogenesis imperfecta, is a rare genetic disorder that affects the body’s ability to produce collagen, a protein that provides structure to bones. People with the condition are more susceptible to fractures and may experience other health problems such as hearing loss and respiratory issues.

Despite his condition, Bats had a successful career in comedy, performing in festivals and theaters across France. He was known for his ability to make audiences laugh while also shedding light on the challenges and discrimination faced by people with disabilities.

Bats was a strong advocate for disability rights and often spoke publicly about the need for greater accessibility and inclusivity in society. In a 2019 interview with French news outlet LCI, he spoke about the importance of representation and how the media can help break down stereotypes about disability.

“I think it’s important to show people with disabilities in a positive light, to show that we can be funny, that we can be successful,” Bats said. “We need to change the way people see us.”

Bats’ death is a tragic loss for the French comedy community, and his legacy will continue to inspire and entertain audiences. His dedication to breaking down barriers and promoting inclusivity will also be remembered as an important contribution to the fight for disability rights.