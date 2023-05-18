Mort Cause de Décès : Helmut Berger, l’acteur autrichien qui a été la muse de Luchino Visconti, est décédé à l’âge de 78 ans.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Helmut Berger, the Austrian actor known for his roles in “The Damned” (1969) and “Ludwig, the Last King of Bavaria” (1973), has passed away at the age of 78. He was the companion and one of the favorite actors of Luchino Visconti, and was known for his aristocratic roles in films. Berger had a long and tumultuous career, with highs and lows both on and off screen.

Born in 1944 in Austria, Berger began his acting career in the 1960s, making his debut in the film “Das Brot der frühen Jahre” (The Bread of Early Years) in 1962. He later gained international recognition for his roles in Visconti’s films, especially in “The Damned” and “Ludwig, the Last King of Bavaria”. In the former, Berger played Martin von Essenbeck, the ambitious and treacherous son-in-law of a wealthy industrialist during the rise of the Nazi party in Germany. In the latter, he portrayed the troubled Prince Ludwig of Bavaria, alongside Romy Schneider as Empress Elisabeth of Austria.

Berger’s career continued into the 1970s with appearances in films such as Vittorio De Sica’s “The Garden of the Finzi-Continis” (1970), where he played a wealthy Jewish man in fascist Italy, and “Conversation Piece” (1974), also directed by Visconti. However, his career took a downturn in the 1980s, and he became better known for his personal life than his work on screen.

Berger struggled with drug addiction and depression, and had several publicized suicide attempts. He was also known for his high-profile romantic relationships, including with Visconti and Mick Jagger. In 1998, he published his memoirs, simply titled “Me”, which detailed his life and relationships with various celebrities.

Despite the ups and downs of his personal life, Berger continued to act throughout the following decades, including a small role in Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather Part III” (1990) and a more recent appearance in Bertrand Bonello’s “Saint Laurent” (2014), where he played an older version of the fashion designer.

Berger’s passing marks the end of a career that was both celebrated and troubled. He will be remembered for his contributions to cinema, particularly in his collaborations with Visconti, and for his unique and at times tumultuous personal life.