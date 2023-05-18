Mort Cause de Décès : Helmut Berger, l’acteur connu comme l’éternel “veuf de Visconti”, est décédé.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Helmut Berger, icon of European cinema in the 60s and 70s, and a pioneer in breaking sexual taboos of the time, passed away on Thursday in Salzburg, just a few days before his 79th birthday. The life of this young aspiring actor, born into a wealthy Austrian hotelier family, changed radically when the gaze of Luchino Visconti fell upon him. The master of Italian cinema became his lover and after offering him a role in The Witches (1967), transformed him into one of the greatest myths of the seventh art with The Damned (1969), a twisted denunciation of the involvement of the great German industrial families in the rise of Nazism. Helmut Berger embodied the androgynous grandson who provoked his family by parodying Marlene Dietrich’s character in The Blue Angel. A pedophile in his spare time, his perverse and cruel character eventually donned the black SS uniform and took over the family metalworking factory. Visconti later entrusted him with the absolute lead role of the excessive Louis II of Bavaria (1973), and they collaborated again on the endearing Conversation Piece (1974). The death of the Italian filmmaker in 1976 completely devastated him. Suicide attempts and excessive alcohol consumption were a constant in his life until his last years. He always considered himself “the widower of Visconti”, and his life was marked by the decadent spirit of his mentor’s films. It was Albert Serra who saved him for a final performance in the great Liberté, chronicling a nocturnal orgy at dawn in the 18th century, a long passage of which is currently being screened as part of the extraordinary Sadé exhibition at the CCCB in Barcelona. A fitting farewell to an actor who had also participated in the previous play that the Catalan director staged in Berlin. This was not his only collaboration with directors from our country. He also worked under the orders of Jess Franco (Night Predators) and Antonio Ribas (the Victoria! trilogy). Visconti’s films were not his only masterpieces. We saw him in The Garden of the Finzi-Continis (1970), another peak of Italian cinema, directed this time by Vittorio de Sica, which also deals with the rise of fascism, albeit from a very different angle. Almost inevitably, he had to work with Tinto Brass on Hello Kitty (1976), which could be considered an erotic and festive version of The Damned. He also landed a small role as a beardless Vatican banker in the third episode of The Godfather, and appeared in several episodes of the soap opera Dinasty. More recently, Bertrand Bonello called on him to bring Yves Saint Laurent to life in his most decadent phase. Symbolically, the character that best defines Berger is perhaps that of Dorian Gray: Vogue magazine called him, without too much risk of being wrong (with my apologies to Alain Delon), the most beautiful man in the world, but while his beauty was fixed on the fabric of the past, his life was characterized by a continuous state of decadence, a constant downward slope covered in all kinds of scandals and soaked in all possible excesses. Until a few years ago, his maximum states of drunkenness paralyzed the planes he boarded, and he was accused of bigamy by actress Francesca Guidato. They had been married for 15 years, but were not officially divorced when the actor married a 37-year-old young man named “Botox Boy”, Florian Wess, in Ibiza at the age of 71. It was not a matter of money, as Berger claimed to be completely ruined by then, after a life of luxury. Guidato reproached him for everything: excessive consumption of alcohol and drugs, multiple infidelities with men and women, and even a sadomasochistic relationship with the governess. Pure Berger.