Mort Cause de Décès : Helmut Berger, l’acteur, est décédé.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

: A Tribute to the Departed

On May 25th, 2023, the world lost several significant personalities. From the entertainment industry to the world of literature, and the domain of politics, the day marked the parting of many illustrious people.

One of the most prominent names on the list was Helmut Berger, an actor who died at the age of 78. Born as Helmut Steinberger, Berger started his career in the modeling industry before pursuing acting. He received his training in London and later moved to Rome, where he caught the eye of Luchino Visconti during the filming of Sandra in 1964. This led to a fruitful collaboration, and Berger went on to star in several of Visconti’s films, including The Damned (1969), Ludwig (1973), and Violence and Passion (1974). However, the death of his mentor in 1976 sent him spiraling into depression, alcoholism, and drug addiction. Despite his troubles, Berger continued to act, appearing in popular shows like Dynasty and movies like The Godfather III (1990) and Saint Laurent (2014).

Another notable figure who passed away on May 25th was Ari Boulogne, a photographer who claimed to be the son of Alain Delon, the French actor. Born as Christian Aaron Päffgen, Boulogne was raised by Edith Boulogne, Delon’s mother, and took on the actor’s name. He had been fighting a legal battle to prove his paternity but had been unsuccessful. Boulogne was found dead in his Parisian home at the age of 60.

The literary world also lost a luminary in Martin Amis, the British writer, who died at the age of 73. Amis was a prolific author, with several critically acclaimed works to his name, including Money (1984), London Fields (1989), and The Information (1995). He was known for his satirical take on contemporary society and his sharp wit.

Bernard Pignerol, the founder of SOS Racisme and a former vice-president of the movement, died at the age of 64. Pignerol was also a Conseiller d’État and a prominent figure in the French political scene.

Colette Nucci, the former director of the Théâtre 13, passed away at the age of 73. Nucci was a respected figure in the theater world and had made significant contributions to the industry.

Andy Rourke, the bassist of the iconic English rock band The Smiths, died at the age of 59. Rourke was part of the band’s original lineup and played on some of their most popular albums, including The Queen Is Dead (1986) and Strangeways, Here We Come (1987).

Olivier Poncin, the founder and CEO of Catana Group, a leading manufacturer of catamarans, died at the age of 69.

Finally, Philippe Panerai, an award-winning architect and urbanist, passed away at the age of 82. Panerai was a laureate of the Grand Prix de l’urbanisme in 1999 and had made significant contributions to the field of architecture.

The day of May 25th, 2023, marked the end of an era as the world bid farewell to these illustrious personalities. They will be remembered for their contributions to their respective fields and the impact they had on the world.