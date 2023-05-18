Mort Cause de Décès : Helmut Berger, l’acteur proche de Visconti, décède à l’âge de 78 ans.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Helmut Berger, the companion and one of Visconti’s favorite actors, has died at the age of 78 in Austria, announced his agency Helmut Werner in a statement to AFP on Thursday, May 18th, 2023.

The Austrian actor, a polyglot, is known for his roles in Visconti’s “The Damned” (1969) and “Ludwig, the Twilight of the Gods” (1973). He played a tormented Prince Louis of Bavaria, alongside Romy Schneider playing the character of Sissi.

Accustomed to aristocratic roles in front of his mentor’s camera, Helmut Berger also starred under the direction of Vittoria de Sica in “The Garden of the Finzi-Continis” (1970). He maintained a long romantic relationship with Visconti until his death in 1976.

His career then slowed down and it was in the pages of the tabloids that he made the most headlines, leading a “dolce vita” lifestyle, according to his agent. Drugs, suicide attempts, scandalous affairs, and all sorts of scandals punctuated much of his life.

He recounts it all in 1998 in memoirs, simply titled “Me,” with chapters such as “In the Same Bed as Mick Jagger” or “I Served Fellini.” An opportunity to revive an old but tenacious hostility with Alain Delon, another of Visconti’s favorite actors.

Seen in “The Godfather III” (1990), Helmut Berger has more recently been seen in Bertrand Bonello’s “Saint Laurent.” He plays the aging designer, while Gaspard Ulliel plays the young Saint Laurent.