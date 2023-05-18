Mort Cause de Décès : Helmut Berger, l’acteur proche de Visconti, décède à l’âge de 78 ans.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Helmut Berger, a well-known Austrian actor and one of Luchino Visconti’s favorite actors, passed away on Thursday at the age of 78 in Austria, as announced by his agency Helmut Werner in a statement to AFP.

Berger was a multilingual actor who was known for his good looks, and he was famous for his roles in Visconti’s films “The Damned” (1969) and “Ludwig” (1973). He played the tormented Prince Louis of Bavaria alongside Romy Schneider, who reprised her role as Sissi. Berger often played aristocratic characters in Visconti’s films and also starred in Vittorio de Sica’s “The Garden of the Finzi-Continis” (1970). He had a long romantic relationship with Visconti until the latter’s death in 1976.

Berger was born in 1944 in Tyrol, Austria, and began his acting career in the 1960s. He was initially discovered by Visconti while working in a hotel in Italy and was offered a small role in the film “The Leopard” (1963). He later became Visconti’s protégé and went on to star in several of his films. Berger’s performances in Visconti’s films were praised for their depth and complexity, and he quickly became known as one of the most talented actors of his generation.

Berger’s most famous role was in “The Damned,” where he played Martin von Essenbeck, a member of a wealthy German family that supports the rise of the Nazi party. Berger’s character is torn between his loyalty to his family and his own moral values, and his performance in the film was widely acclaimed. He reprised his role as Martin in Visconti’s next film, “Ludwig,” where he played Prince Louis of Bavaria.

In addition to his work with Visconti, Berger also appeared in several other films throughout his career, including “Conversation Piece” (1974) and “The Romantic Englishwoman” (1975). He also worked in television, appearing in several TV movies and miniseries.

Berger was known for his flamboyant lifestyle and was often the subject of gossip in the media. He struggled with addiction and had several public meltdowns throughout his career. Despite his personal struggles, Berger remained a beloved figure in the film industry and continued to work in the industry until his death.

In conclusion, Helmut Berger was a talented actor who was known for his work with Luchino Visconti. His performances in Visconti’s films were praised for their depth and complexity, and he quickly became known as one of the most talented actors of his generation. Berger’s legacy will live on through his many films and his impact on the film industry.