Mort Cause de Décès : Helmut Berger, l’acteur proche de Visconti, est décédé.

Helmut Berger, one of Visconti’s favorite actors and companion, died on Thursday at the age of 78 in Austria, announced his agency Helmut Werner in a statement. The Austrian actor, a polyglot and long known for his beauty, is known for his roles in Visconti’s “The Damned” (1969) and “Ludwig, the Twilight of the Gods” (1973). He played a tormented Prince Louis of Bavaria alongside Romy Schneider playing the character of Sissi.

Helmut Berger often played aristocratic characters in front of the camera of his mentor. He also starred in Vittoria de Sica’s “The Garden of the Finzi-Continis” (1970). He had a long romantic relationship with Visconti until his death in 1976.

However, his career would soon slow down, and he would make the headlines mostly in the gossip columns, leading “la dolce vita” throughout his life, according to his agent. Drug addiction, suicide attempts, scandalous affairs, and all kinds of scandals marked much of his life.

He recounted it all in his 1998 memoirs, soberly entitled “Me,” with chapters such as “In the Same Bed as Mick Jagger” or “I Served Fellini.” This was an opportunity to revive an old but persistent enmity with Alain Delon, another of Visconti’s favorite actors.

He was seen in “The Godfather III” (1990) and more recently appeared in Bertrand Bonello’s “Saint Laurent.” He played the aged couturier, while Gaspard Ulliel played the young Saint Laurent.

Helmut Berger was a unique and talented actor who will be remembered for his contributions to cinema. His performances were always captivating, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of actors and filmmakers.