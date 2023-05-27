Mort Cause de Décès : “Il était un jeune homme courageux, volontaire, disponible et doté d’une grande sympathie”

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Tragedy struck at Bois-de-Lessines on Friday morning when a 22-year-old agricultural mechanic, Benoit Delcampe, lost his life in a workplace accident. According to the Mayor of Lessines, Pascal De Handschutter, the machine Delcampe was working on started unexpectedly, fatally injuring him. The young man was a resident of Deux-Acren and was working at a company that sells and repairs agricultural equipment.

The news of the accident has deeply affected the Collines region, where Delcampe was well-liked by many people. He was described as a courageous, available, and sympathetic person by his colleagues and acquaintances.

Agriculture is an essential sector of the Belgian economy. However, it is also one of the most dangerous industries, with numerous fatalities and injuries reported every year. According to the Belgian Federal Public Service for Employment, Labor, and Social Dialogue, there were 44 fatal occupational accidents in the agricultural sector in 2020. This figure represents a 20% increase from the previous year and is the highest number of fatalities in this sector since 2015.

The most common causes of fatal accidents in agriculture are related to machinery, such as tractors, harvesters, and other heavy equipment. Workers are often required to operate these machines in hazardous conditions, such as on uneven terrain or near power lines. Furthermore, the lack of proper training, inadequate maintenance of equipment, and the absence of safety measures can exacerbate the risks associated with agricultural machinery.

The tragic death of Benoit Delcampe is a reminder of the importance of workplace safety in the agricultural sector. Employers must ensure that their workers have received adequate training and are provided with the necessary safety equipment. Regular maintenance and inspection of machinery should also be carried out to prevent accidents. Workers, on the other hand, must be aware of the risks associated with their work and take appropriate precautions to ensure their safety.

In recent years, several initiatives have been launched in Belgium to improve workplace safety in the agricultural sector. The Federal Public Service for Employment, Labor, and Social Dialogue has launched a campaign to raise awareness of the hazards of agricultural work and promote safety practices. The campaign includes training programs, information sessions, and the dissemination of safety guidelines.

The European Union has also taken steps to improve workplace safety in the agricultural sector. The European Agency for Safety and Health at Work has launched a campaign called “Healthy Workplaces – Manage Dangerous Substances” to raise awareness of the risks associated with hazardous materials and to promote safety measures in the workplace.

In conclusion, Benoit Delcampe’s tragic death is a stark reminder of the hazards of agricultural work and the importance of workplace safety. Employers and workers must work together to ensure that safety measures are in place to prevent accidents. It is vital that initiatives aimed at promoting workplace safety continue to be supported and implemented to prevent future tragedies.