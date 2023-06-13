Mort Cause de Décès : Il fait croire à sa mort pour arriver à son propre enterrement en hélicoptère devant ses proches.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Belgian influencer Ragnar Le Fou has caused controversy by faking his own death and arriving at his own funeral by helicopter on Sunday 11 June. The prank has been met with mixed reactions, with some calling it a lesson and others a tasteless joke.

According to reports, Ragnar had been planning the stunt for some time, with the announcement of his sudden death circulating on social media in the days leading up to the funeral. Messages of support were sent to his family, including his daughter who posted a video tribute to her father.

Footage shows mourners gathered for Ragnar’s funeral, before being surprised by the helicopter landing and running towards the faux-deceased influencer.

In a subsequent video, Ragnar explained his reasoning behind the stunt, stating that he did not intend to hurt anyone and did not expect to be so well-liked. “I simulated my death and saw the people who really care about me, who came to see me. I didn’t win any prize, contrary to what was said,” he said.

Ragnar defended his actions, stating that he had prepared the scene for over a year and that he had reconnected with many people as a result of his fake death. He also apologised to those who were shocked or offended by the prank.

The incident has sparked discussion about the boundaries of influence and the impact of social media on public perception. Some have praised Ragnar for his creativity and willingness to shock his audience, while others have criticised him for causing unnecessary distress to his friends and family.

Ultimately, the stunt highlights the power of social media in shaping our perceptions of reality. As influencers continue to push the boundaries of what is acceptable in pursuit of views and likes, it is important to remember that the consequences of their actions can be far-reaching and potentially harmful.