Mort Cause de Décès : « Il faut que je vive avec cela »

Julien Courbet: A Strong Message Against Drunk Driving

Julien Courbet, a 58-year-old French radio and television presenter, has had a difficult family history. The tragic death of his father in 1993 has left a deep scar on his life. Recently, he spoke courageously on RTL about this terrible event, while delivering a powerful message to the French people.

Although Courbet is involved in many causes, including animal rights and healthy eating, he frequently speaks out against the dangers and consequences of alcohol abuse. This was evident in his recent tweet after a fatal accident caused by a drunk driver in the North of France.

Courbet’s father died tragically due to the recklessness of a drunk driver thirty years ago. In a recent interview with RTL, Courbet shared the details of this horrific event. His father, a commercial representative, used to walk a lot in the evenings after work since he couldn’t engage in sports. One evening, while walking, a car driven by a heavily intoxicated driver missed a turn and hit him. The driver fled the scene, leaving Courbet’s father to die on the road alone.

The driver’s irresponsible behavior did not end there. He later reported to the police that his car was stolen, but the police found the car keys under his mattress during a search. The driver was eventually arrested and charged with drunk driving, hit-and-run, and manslaughter.

Courbet’s father’s tragic death left him with a heavy burden to carry. It’s a burden he’s been carrying for the past 30 years. He has been advocating for road safety and against drunk driving ever since. In his recent tweet, he questioned the power of alcohol lobbies and how they manage to escape public scrutiny and responsibility for the countless lives lost due to drunk driving.

Courbet’s message is loud and clear: driving under the influence of alcohol is dangerous and deadly. The consequences of drunk driving are real, and they can ruin lives and families forever. Courbet’s personal experience serves as a reminder to all of us to be responsible and vigilant on the road.

In conclusion, Julien Courbet’s story is a powerful example of how alcohol abuse can have devastating consequences. His father’s tragic death due to a drunk driver has left an indelible mark on his life. Courbet’s message against drunk driving is a strong one. It’s a message that needs to be heard by all, and it’s a message that needs to be taken seriously. As Courbet says, “Driving under the influence of alcohol is not worth the risk. It’s just not worth it.”