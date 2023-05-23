Mort Cause de Décès : Internet Explorer est décédé, mais il persiste à nous hanter : explications.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Internet Explorer is Dead, But Some Windows Users Will Continue to See its Icon

Microsoft officially laid Internet Explorer to rest this year. The company disabled Internet Explorer 11 in certain versions of Windows 10 via an Edge update. However, some users of the old browser will still see visual references to it on their PCs.

Although Internet Explorer is almost unused, Microsoft kept it around for years because some companies’ applications required the old technologies of IE. The company retained Internet Explorer, even though it already had Edge, to avoid abandoning these businesses. Today, these organizations can access an “Internet Explorer mode” on Microsoft Edge to ensure application compatibility.

In a FAQ, Microsoft even announced that if businesses wished, they could retain visual elements of Internet Explorer, even if the browser no longer works. Microsoft previously planned to remove these visual elements, such as icons for the taskbar and Start menu. However, some companies want to keep these shortcuts. In its publication, Microsoft said that based on customer feedback, “organizations will retain control over determining when to remove IE11’s UI elements from their devices, if they haven’t already done so.”

But it is only visual elements (so that employees do not get lost?), as Microsoft maintains that Internet Explorer is history. In the same FAQ, Microsoft also said that in the coming months, it will deal with the few cases where Windows users still have access to Internet Explorer by redirecting these people to Edge. For the majority of cases, the IE user is already redirected to Microsoft Edge. However, as mentioned earlier, if the user needs to open a tool that depends on IE’s old technologies, they can use the new browser’s Internet Explorer mode.

In any case, Microsoft’s announcement about Internet Explorer’s visual elements shows that it is not easy to get rid of software like this (the same goes for floppy disks and COBOL). Internet Explorer was launched in 1995 and would have celebrated its 28th anniversary this year. It is worth noting that Microsoft’s old browser had its moment of glory, as at one time in the 2000s, Internet Explorer reportedly had a market share of over 95%. But it gradually declined, facing competition from Mozilla and Chrome.

In conclusion, with the official end of Internet Explorer, Microsoft is aiming to redirect users to Edge. However, the company is also sensitive to the needs of businesses that still rely on IE’s old technologies. By allowing these organizations to retain visual elements of the old browser, Microsoft is giving them more time to transition to modern technology. Although Internet Explorer’s days are numbered, it will still be around in some form for a while.