Mort Cause de Décès : Jacques Rozier, a key figure of the New Wave, died at the age of 96.

Jacques Rozier, a prominent figure of the Nouvelle vague, has passed away at the age of 96. The French filmmaker, known for his independent approach and unique sense of dramaturgy, left a lasting legacy in the world of cinema with only a handful of films to his name.

Rozier’s collaborator, Michèle Berson, confirmed his death on June 2, stating that he passed away in a hospital the night before. The Cinémathèque française, where Rozier’s films were often screened, paid tribute to him on Twitter, calling him the epitome of freedom and lamenting his loss.

Rozier’s oeuvre, though small in size, garnered critical acclaim and recognition throughout his career. He won the Prix Jean Vigo in 1986 for his film Maine Océan and the Prix René Clair in 1997 for his body of work. He was also awarded the Carrosse d’or at the Cannes Film Festival in 2002.

Among his most renowned works is Adieu Philippine (1962), a film that chronicles the youth culture of the time against the backdrop of the Algerian War. He also directed Du côté d’Orouët (1973) and Les naufragés de l’île de la tortue (1976), among others. He directed two more films in the last two decades of his career, Fifi martingale (2001) and Le perroquet parisien (2007), but neither of them reached the theaters.

Rozier also made a great impact on the world of short films and television. He directed around twenty short films, many of which were critically acclaimed and praised for their unique style. He was also known for his ability to capture the present moment and tell stories without a predetermined script.

In 2019, Jean-Luc Godard, another prominent figure of the Nouvelle vague, paid tribute to Rozier, stating that he was one of the two remaining filmmakers from the era, alongside himself. He acknowledged Rozier’s contribution to the French cinema and the lasting impact of his films.

Jacques Rozier’s passing marks the end of an era for French cinema. His unique vision and approach to filmmaking will be sorely missed, but his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of filmmakers.