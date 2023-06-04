Mort Cause de Décès : Jacques Rozier, a key figure of the Nouvelle Vague, passes away.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Remembering Jacques Rozier: A Pioneer of the French New Wave

Jacques Rozier, the French film director who was a key figure in the French New Wave movement of the 1960s, passed away on June 2, 2022, at the age of 96. Rozier was known for his unique style of filmmaking, which celebrated spontaneity and humor. He was the first recipient of the Carrosse d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 2002, an award that recognizes outstanding achievements in independent filmmaking.

Rozier was born on November 6, 1926, in Paris, France. He started his career in the film industry as an assistant director under the mentorship of famous French directors such as Jean Renoir and Jacques Becker. In 1958, he made his directorial debut with the short film “Blue Jeans,” which was selected for the Cannes Film Festival.

However, it was his second feature film, “Adieu Philippine” (1962), that brought him critical acclaim and established him as a prominent figure in the French New Wave. The film, which tells the story of a group of young people working on a TV show in Paris, was praised for its fresh and naturalistic approach to storytelling.

Rozier continued to push the boundaries of traditional filmmaking with his subsequent films, such as “Du côté d’Orouët” (1971), which follows a family on vacation in a small seaside town, and “Maine Océan” (1986), a romantic comedy set in a small town in Maine, United States.

Rozier’s films were known for their use of improvisation and their realistic portrayal of everyday life. He often worked with non-professional actors and encouraged them to bring their own experiences and personalities to the characters they played. This approach gave his films a unique authenticity and charm that set them apart from the more formulaic films of his contemporaries.

In addition to his work in feature films, Rozier also directed several television series and documentaries. He was a prolific filmmaker, completing over 30 films during his career.

Rozier received numerous awards and accolades for his work, including the Prix Jean Vigo for “Maine Océan” in 1986, the Prix René Clair for his lifetime achievement in 1997, and the Carrosse d’Or at Cannes in 2002. He was also recognized for his contributions to French cinema with the Legion of Honor in 2011.

Rozier’s impact on the French New Wave and independent filmmaking as a whole cannot be overstated. His innovative approach to storytelling and his willingness to experiment with form and technique paved the way for future generations of filmmakers. His passing is a great loss to the world of cinema, but his legacy will continue to inspire and influence filmmakers for generations to come.