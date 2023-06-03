Mort Cause de Décès : Jacques Rozier, a New Wave figure, has passed away.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Jacques Rozier, the filmmaker known for his contributions to the French New Wave movement, passed away at the age of 96 on Friday. Rozier was the mind behind films such as “Adieu Philippine” and “Maine Océan,” which have earned him numerous accolades throughout his career. His collaborator Michèle Berson confirmed his death, stating that he passed away at the hospital on Thursday night.

Rozier was a celebrated figure in the French film industry, and his death was met with an outpouring of tributes from colleagues and admirers alike. The Cinémathèque française tweeted, “Jacques Rozier vient de nous quitter. Il était la liberté même, et il va terriblement nous manquer,” which translates to “Jacques Rozier has just left us. He was freedom itself, and we will miss him terribly.”

Rozier’s career began in the 1950s, and he quickly became associated with the French New Wave movement. His films were marked by their attention to the lives of everyday people, and he was known for his use of humor and irony in his storytelling. Some of the most notable films in his oeuvre include “Adieu Philippine,” which was a coming-of-age story set during the Algerian War, and “Maine Océan,” which earned him the Jean Vigo Prize in 1986.

Despite his contributions to French cinema, Rozier remained a relatively obscure figure in the wider world of film. He only made a handful of feature films throughout his career, and two of his later works, “Fifi martingale” and “Le perroquet parisien,” were never released in theaters. However, his influence on the French New Wave movement cannot be overstated, and his work continues to inspire filmmakers to this day.

In addition to his feature films, Rozier also directed a number of short films and worked in television. He was awarded the René Clair Prize in 1997 for his contributions to French cinema, and in 2002, he was awarded the Carrosse d’or at the Cannes Film Festival. His impact on French cinema was recognized by his peers, including the late Jean-Luc Godard, who once said, “When Agnès Varda died, I thought: the true New Wave, there are only two of us left. Me and (…) Jacques Rozier, who started a little before me.”

Rozier’s passing marks the end of an era in French cinema, but his contributions will continue to be celebrated for years to come. His films remain a testament to the power of storytelling and the importance of capturing the lives of everyday people on film. As the world mourns his loss, it is clear that Jacques Rozier’s legacy will continue to inspire generations of filmmakers to come.