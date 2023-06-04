Mort Cause de Décès : Jacques Rozier, a prominent figure of the New Wave, has passed away at the age of 96.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Jacques Rozier, one of the last filmmakers of the French New Wave era, passed away on the night of Thursday, June 2nd. Despite directing only four feature films, he was known for his unique style and also worked on a number of notable short films and television projects.

Rozier was remembered by the Cinémathèque française on Twitter, with the organization stating that he embodied freedom and would be greatly missed. Among the filmmakers of the New Wave, Rozier stood out as one who enjoyed letting things go awry in order to better serve his unique sense of drama.

As Michèle Berson, who had worked with Rozier for fifteen years, noted, he was an independent and free filmmaker who often worked without a preconceived script. Instead, he had a talent for capturing the present moment and bringing it to life on the screen.

In 2019, filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard (who himself passed away in September 2022) praised Rozier and his contributions to French cinema. Godard noted that after the death of Agnès Varda, he felt that the true New Wave filmmakers were dwindling in number, and that he and Rozier were among the last of their kind.

Throughout his career, Rozier was recognized by his peers for his achievements. He won the Jean Vigo Award in 1986 for his film Maine Océan, the René Clair Award in 1997 for his body of work, and the Carrosse d’or at Cannes in 2002.

Rozier was known for his sometimes-uncontrollable and sometimes-dilettante approach to filmmaking, but he was also a meticulous researcher who was dedicated to finding just the right image. His notable works include Adieu Philippine (1962), a chronicle of youth during the Algerian War, Du côté d’Orouët (1973), and Les naufragés de l’île de la tortue (1976), which starred Pierre Richard.

Rozier’s passing marks the end of an era in French cinema, but his contributions will be remembered by film lovers and filmmakers alike. His unique approach to storytelling and his commitment to capturing the present moment on film made him a true icon of the French New Wave.