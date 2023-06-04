Mort Cause de Décès : Jacques Rozier, a prominent figure of the New Wave, has passed away.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Jacques Rozier, the filmmaker of the great outdoors and the open sea, passed away at the age of 96, leaving behind only a handful of films that made him a prominent figure of the French New Wave, admired by his peers and critics alike.

Rozier won several awards during his career, including the Jean Vigo Prize in 1986 for “Maine Océan,” the René Clair Prize in 1997 for his body of work, and the Carrosse d’or at Cannes in 2002. He directed several notable films, including “Adieu Philippine” (1962), “Du côté d’Orouët” (1973), and “Les Naufragés de l’île de la Tortue” (1976).

Despite making only four films in over half a century, Rozier also directed around twenty short films, many of which were well-received, and worked extensively in television. He was known as an anarchistic yet sentimental person, a lover of unconventional paths, and a sometimes uncontrollable director, but also a passionate seeker of the perfect image.

In 2019, Jean-Luc Godard, who also passed away, praised Rozier’s contributions to French cinema, saying, “When Agnès Varda died, I thought: the real New Wave, there are only two of us left. Me and (…) Jacques Rozier, who started a little before me.”

The New Wave movement emerged in the late 1950s and aimed to break away from classical cinematic techniques in favor of experimentation and an individualistic, even iconoclastic approach. Along with Rozier, its most iconic figures include Jean-Luc Godard, François Truffaut, Agnès Varda, Louis Malle, Claude Chabrol, Jacques Demy, and Eric Rohmer.

Rozier’s films often celebrated the beauty of nature and the freedom of the human spirit. “Adieu Philippine,” his most famous work, follows a group of young people trying to make it in the film industry and their adventures in love and friendship. “Du côté d’Orouët” depicts a family’s vacation at a beach resort and their interactions with the locals, while “Les Naufragés de l’île de la Tortue” tells the story of a group of castaways on a deserted island.

Rozier’s films were marked by a sense of spontaneity and improvisation, with many scenes shot on location and featuring non-professional actors. He was also known for his use of natural light and his evocative soundscapes, which often featured the sounds of the sea and the wind.

Rozier’s influence on French cinema is undeniable, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of filmmakers. His dedication to the art of cinema and his unique vision of the world will be sorely missed, but his films will live on as a testament to his talent and creativity.