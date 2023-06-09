Mort Cause de Décès : Jacques Rozier, iconic figure of the French New Wave, has passed away.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Jacques Rozier, a key figure of the Nouvelle Vague and author of a handful of films including “Adieu Philippine” and “Maine Océan”, has passed away at the age of 96, his collaborator Michèle Berson announced to AFP. He died on Wednesday, May 31st, his wife specified.

“Jacques Rozier has just left us. He was freedom itself, and we will terribly miss him,” reacted the Cinémathèque française, who paid tribute to him on Twitter. “Among the Nouvelle Vague filmmakers, Rozier is the one who wanders. The one who likes everything to go wrong, to better feed his very particular sense of drama.”

The Nouvelle Vague movement, born in the late 1950s, aimed to break with classical film techniques in favor of experimentation and an individualistic, even iconoclastic approach. In addition to Jacques Rozier, its most emblematic figures are Jean-Luc Godard, François Truffaut, Agnès Varda, Louis Malle, Claude Chabrol, Jacques Demy, and Eric Rohmer.

Jean Vigo Award winner in 1986 for “Maine Océan”, René Clair Award winner in 1997 for his entire body of work, and Carrosse d’or winner at the Cannes Film Festival in 2002, Jacques Rozier directed “Adieu Philippine” (1962), a chronicle of youth against the backdrop of the Algerian War, “Du côté d’Orouët” (1973), and “Les naufragés de l’île de la tortue” (1976). Four films in over half a century…

He also made two other films, “Fifi martingale” (2001), which was never released in theaters, and “Le perroquet parisien” (2007), which remained unfinished.

He also made about twenty short films, often noticed, and worked for television.