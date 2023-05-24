Mort Cause de Décès : Jacques Tartaud, known as a prominent figure of the nightlife in Limoges, has passed away.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Jacques Tartaud: A Nightlife Icon in Limoges Jacques Tartaud was a figure in the nightlife of Limoges. And as fate would have it, it led him five years ago to Rafilhoux Street, where this night owl, owner of Jack Potes, built his first nest. Originally from Bussière-Poitevine, Jacques Tartaud never imagined another life for himself. Certainly, he started in industry, precisely at Legrand. But he didn’t stay there long. The party, the night, the desire to sell dreams encouraged him to take a different path. By the end of the seventies, Gérard Vivien, owner of the bowling alley in Feytiat, hired him. A prosperous time where, before teasing the demons of the night at Victorian, clubbers tried their hand at striking. Then, he divided his time between the two neighboring establishments. A Deep Voice Sculpted by Smoke In the early eighties, he arrived at Rafilhoux Street where he took the reins of Cute. It was in this smoky place that he sculpted his inimitable deep voice. And five years later, he set up the mythical Belle Époque in Chaptelat. Dance, singing, Thursday evening meetings, made the reputation of this nightclub. After a brief stint at L’Icone, he settled at 12 Rafilhoux Street – a stone’s throw from the former Cute, with Jack Potes. Jacques Tartaud may play the indifferent, but he regretted the time of recklessness when the party had almost all the rights. It was the Belle Époque… To his loved ones, to Annabelle his companion, our newspaper extends its sincere condolences. Jean-François Julien

Jacques Tartaud was a well-known personality in the nightlife of Limoges. This article pays tribute to him, highlighting his career and achievements. The HTML tags used in the article help to structure the content and make it more readable.

The article starts with a main heading, “Jacques Tartaud: A Nightlife Icon in Limoges.” It gives the reader an idea of what the article is about. The first paragraph provides a brief introduction to Jacques Tartaud and how he came to own his nightclub, Jack Potes.

The second paragraph gives some background information about Jacques Tartaud’s life. It mentions his short stint in the industry and how he was drawn to the nightlife scene. The third paragraph includes an image of Jacques Tartaud and talks about his time working at the bowling alley in Feytiat.

The fourth paragraph has a subheading, “A Deep Voice Sculpted by Smoke.” It talks about Jacques Tartaud’s time at Cute and how he developed his unique voice. The fifth paragraph mentions Belle Époque, another nightclub that Jacques Tartaud set up and how he held dance and singing events that made the place famous.

The sixth paragraph talks about Jacques Tartaud’s move to Jack Potes and how he missed the old days when parties were carefree. The seventh paragraph expresses condolences to Jacques Tartaud’s loved ones.

The article ends with an image of Jacques Tartaud and a quote from the author. The HTML tags used in the article help to structure the content properly. The headings and subheadings make it easier for the reader to understand the article’s structure. The image tags add visual interest to the article. Overall, the use of HTML tags enhances the article’s readability and makes it more engaging.