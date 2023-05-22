Mort Cause de Décès : Jean-Marc Gandon, fondateur et président de Biotrial, est décédé à Rennes.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Jean-Marc Gandon, a prominent figure in the entrepreneurial scene in Rennes, passed away at the age of 61. He was well-known as the President of Biotrial, a medical research company that specializes in clinical and preclinical drug evaluation.

Gandon was a pharmacist who graduated from the University of Rennes 1. He founded Biotrial in 1989 with the help of two researchers from the faculty. The Rennes-based company has a client base that includes major pharmaceutical companies and a strong international presence, including research centers in New York and Montreal.

Gandon was deeply involved in the economic development of Brittany and was active in various innovation-related structures in the region. He was a former president of Bretagne Innovation and was also the president of the Fondation Rennes 1, a collaborative network of laboratories and companies in Brittany that develop health technologies.

His contributions to the industry and the region will be remembered, and a religious ceremony will be held on May 19, 2023, at the Notre-Dame-en-Saint-Melaine church.

Gandon’s passing is a reminder of the importance of entrepreneurship and innovation in the medical field. Biotrial’s work in drug evaluation is crucial in advancing the development of new treatments and cures for various diseases. The company’s presence in North America is a testament to the global impact of research conducted in Brittany.

However, Gandon’s legacy extends beyond Biotrial and the medical industry. His dedication to economic development and innovation in Brittany has undoubtedly influenced the region’s growth and development. His contributions to the Fondation Rennes 1 and ID2Santé have helped develop collaborative networks that have propelled the region forward in the field of health technologies.

Gandon’s passing is a great loss to the region and the industry as a whole. His work and dedication will continue to inspire future generations of entrepreneurs and innovators in Brittany and beyond. It is important to remember his contributions and continue to build on his vision for a more innovative and prosperous region.

In conclusion, Jean-Marc Gandon’s passing is a significant loss to the entrepreneurial and innovation scene in Rennes, Brittany, and beyond. His contributions to the medical field and economic development of the region will be remembered, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations.