Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Jean-Pierre Bailleul, a well-known figure in the town of Hazebrouck in northern France, passed away at the age of 73. The third deputy mayor of Hazebrouck, Bailleul had served the community for 26 years as the director of the Saint-Jacques institution. He was also a teacher, a responsible executive, and an active member of various associations and committees, including the Mission Locale and the Association for the Preservation of the Sacred Heart Church. Bailleul, who received the National Order of Merit in July 2022, was a tireless worker who dedicated his life to the service of his fellow citizens.

Hazebrouck Mayor Valentin Belleval announced Bailleul’s death on his Facebook page, expressing his grief and praising Bailleul’s unwavering faith and dedication to serving the most vulnerable and young citizens of his community. Belleval also noted that the tribute to Bailleul would reflect his immense contribution to the town.

Bailleul’s passing has left the community in shock and sadness, with over a hundred messages of condolences pouring in for his family. Many of those who knew Bailleul personally, including those he worked with at Saint-Jacques, have expressed their deep sorrow at his loss.

Bailleul’s absence from the last commemoration of May 8th and the recent council meeting was unusual, given his strong commitment to historical events and his role as an adjutant responsible for cultural heritage and the duty of remembrance. He had been suffering from an illness for several weeks leading up to his death.

Bailleul’s life was marked by his unwavering devotion to his community and his many contributions to the town of Hazebrouck. He was a respected educator and leader, having served as the director of the Saint-Jacques institution for 26 years. His commitment to the preservation of cultural heritage extended beyond his role as an adjutant, as he was also involved in the preservation of Flanders’ chapels.

Bailleul’s passing has left a void in the town of Hazebrouck, and his legacy will continue to be felt for years to come. His tireless efforts to serve his community and his unwavering dedication to his work serve as an inspiration to all those who knew him. The community has lost a great man, and his memory will be cherished by those who knew him best.