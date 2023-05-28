Mort Cause de Décès : Jennie (BLACKPINK) révèle que son chien Kai est décédé – K-GEN en français

Commemorating the Loss of Jennie’s Dog Kai

Recently, Jennie revealed that her dog Kai had passed away. On May 26, the BLACKPINK member appeared on Kang Hyung Wook’s YouTube show “Kang Hyung Wook’s Dog Guest Show” with her other dog, Kuma.

Kang Hyung Wook, a lover of animals and a dog breeder, regularly invites celebrities to his show to talk about their relationship with their pets. During the program, the host asked Jennie if she had any complicated questions about how to train her dog, and the young woman revealed that her other dog, Kai, who was much older, had recently passed away.

The fans of the singer certainly already know her two dogs, Kai and Kuma, and it was with great emotion that Jennie mentioned the loss of Kai. After explaining that she had seen signs of depression in Kuma following Kai’s loss, Kang Hyung Wook reassured Jennie by saying that grief would fade when Kuma had successfully mourned, but he also acknowledged the feelings of people affected by the loss. He asked Jennie if her mother and she were okay.

Jennie answered that she and her mother had not contacted each other for a while after Kai’s death because just talking to each other made them cry. The BLACKPINK member also admitted that it was still hard to talk about it today and that it touched her deeply.

Kang Hyung Wook then declared, “Honestly, when we say goodbye to our animals, it’s sad and difficult to commemorate them with a ceremony. But you have to be able to let go and mourn. After letting go, you can find peace and a way to close this chapter.”

