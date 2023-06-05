Mort Cause de Décès : Jim Hines, le recordman américain, est décédé.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Jim Hines, the first athlete to officially run the 100-meter race under 10 seconds, passed away at the age of 76. He won the Olympic gold medal in 1968 and set the record for the fastest time in the 100-meter race, which held for 15 years until his compatriot Calvin Smith broke it with a time of 9 seconds 93 in Colorado Springs in 1983. Today, the record holder is Usain Bolt, who ran the distance in 9 seconds 58 at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin.

Hines achieved this historic feat during the final of the 100-meter race at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics, beating Jamaican Lennox Miller and his compatriot Charles Greene. Initially, the Olympic scoreboard displayed a time of 9.9 seconds, but the electronic timer announced it as 9.89 seconds before finally settling on 9.95 seconds.

The International Association of Athletics Federations (World Athletics) expressed its “profound sadness” over the passing of Hines, who was not only a champion Olympic athlete but also a trendsetter in the sport. World Athletics stated that Hines “is known for being the first man to officially go under the 10-second mark in addition to having won the Olympic gold medal in the 100-meter race in 1968.”

Hines’ achievements in the 1968 Olympics are still remembered today. He won the gold medal with the 4 x 100-meter relay team, and his two Olympic titles would remain unmatched since he retired from athletics at the age of 22 to pursue a football career, which was not as successful as his track and field career.

Before his athletics career, Hines almost became a baseball player until a coach, impressed by his speed, convinced him to switch to track and field. He was born in Arkansas, where he grew up and began his journey to becoming a world-renowned athlete.

In an interview with the French newspaper L’Équipe in 2016, Hines said, “If they corrected my time, it was because nobody could believe that a man could run so fast.” His record-breaking achievement in 1968 paved the way for other athletes to push the limits of human performance in track and field.

Hines’ passing is a loss for the athletics world and a reminder of his contributions to the sport. He will always be remembered as the first athlete to officially run the 100-meter race under 10 seconds, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations of athletes to come.