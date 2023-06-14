Mort Cause de Décès : John Romita Senior, le créateur de «Spider-Man» et «Wolverine», s’éteint à l’âge de 93 ans.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

John Romita Senior, the renowned comic book artist known for his work on “The Amazing Spider-Man” for Marvel Comics, passed away at the age of 93. His son, John Romita Junior, who is also a comic book artist, announced his father’s death on Instagram, saying that “it would be an honor for me to follow in his footsteps (…). He was the greatest man I knew.”

Born in Brooklyn in 1930, Romita Senior worked with Stan Lee, the co-creator of many Marvel superheroes, including Spider-Man and Wolverine. Lee also co-created Daredevil, which was the first superhero that Romita Senior drew for Marvel, according to an interview. Lee passed away in 2018 at the age of 95, the same year as the other co-creator of Spider-Man, Stephen Ditko, who died at the age of 90.

Like his father, Romita Junior, 66, also worked on “The Amazing Spider-Man” and Daredevil. Superheroes became known to the general public in 1938 with the birth of Superman in the first issue of Action Comics, followed the next year by Batman.

The genre lost popularity during the pre-war period but regained public favor in the late 1950s and early 1960s, particularly thanks to Stan Lee, who launched the series “The Fantastic Four” for Marvel Comics in 1961. This was followed by a host of other characters such as Hulk, Thor, Spider-Man, the X-Men, and Black Panther.

Romita Senior’s passing is a great loss for the comic book industry and his contribution to the world of art will always be remembered. His talent and creativity helped shape the superhero genre into what it is today, inspiring generations of comic book artists and fans alike. Though he may be gone, his legacy lives on through his artwork and the impact he had on the comic book industry.