Blériot Mourns the Loss of Local Writer Jules Boulart

Blériot, a small French town, has lost a great local figure. Jules Boulart, a writer born on October 23, 2915, in Sangatte, passed away at the age of 97. He had written eight books on his favorite subjects: aviation, war on the Calaisian coast, or simply the history of his community. His wife, Thérèse Boulart, who was a former town hall secretary, had passed away a few months before him.

The mayor of Blériot, Guy Allemand, paid tribute to Jules Boulart, saying, “He was a great person in the community. He had a special relationship with the son of Louis Blériot. I wrote the preface to his book “Memoirs of Men and Pierre 1914/1918.” He took on the task of transmitting the Blériot-Sangatte memory. There have been very few writers in the community. We have lost a local figure who was passionate and who was lucid, paying attention to details until the end. My sincere condolences to the family.”

In addition to his research and writing, Jules Boulart was also responsible for the creation of the Blériot Tennis Club and the Jules Ferry Association. He also worked as a correspondent for Nord Littoral.

We offer our deepest condolences to Jules Boulart’s family. A tribute to Jules Boulart will be published in our columns soon. The funeral will take place in the church of Blériot on Wednesday, June 7, at 10:30 a.m.