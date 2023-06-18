Mort Cause de Décès : Justin Freeman, ancien journaliste de L’Union, est décédé.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Journalist Justin Freeman Passes Away at 34

Justin Freeman, a journalist at L’union de Châlons-en-Champagne, passed away on June 17, 2023 at the age of 34. He had worked for several press outlets before arriving in Châlons-en-Champagne in 2015, where he specialized in covering justice and crime.

Freeman quickly became a pillar of the Châlons-en-Champagne newsroom thanks to his dedication, humor, and professionalism. Former Châlons-en-Champagne editor Géraldine Baehr remembers him as “someone brilliant, cultured, curious about everything. Someone who could make you laugh as well as defend his convictions, an honest man who never cheated.”

In addition to being an attentive father to his daughter, Freeman was known for his sensitivity, which Baehr describes as both his strength and weakness.

In early 2018, Freeman left Champagne and returned to Brittany, where his family was based. He settled in the Lorient region and earned a butchery certificate. His funeral will take place early next week.

Freeman’s passing is a loss not just for his family and friends, but for the entire journalism community. He was a talented and dedicated journalist who will be deeply missed.