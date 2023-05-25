Mort Cause de Décès : Kenneth Anger, a truly cult filmmaker and a clearly controversial writer, has passed away at the age of 96.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Kenneth Anger, an avant-garde filmmaker, author of the scandalous book “Hollywood Babylon” and a major influence on David Lynch, Rainer Werner Fassbinder, and Martin Scorsese, has passed away at the venerable age of 96 years old. Born Kenneth Wilbur Anglemyer on February 3, 1927, in Santa Monica, he was the grandson of a Hollywood costume designer. He began making short films with a 16mm Cine-Kodak camera at an early age, and openly gay during a time when homosexuality was still a crime punishable by imprisonment in the United States. He caused a scandal with his first real film, “Fireworks,” in 1947, in which he portrayed the torture and rape of a man by sailors until fireworks erupted from his groin.

Although his screenings on the West and East coasts were unsuccessful, Jean Cocteau praised his work, and Kenneth Anger spent four years in Paris, where he directed “Le jeune homme et la mort” based on Cocteau’s script with the help of Roland Petit’s dancers. Upon his return to the United States, he continued to make experimental and avant-garde short films, such as “Inauguration of the pleasure dome” (1954-1966), an erotic-mythological ritual, and “Scorpio rising” (1963), a docufictional immersion into the world of violent bikers.

In 1959, he wrote an infamous book to earn money, which still has an impact today: “Hollywood Babylon,” first published in French by Jean-Jacques Pauvert (a pirate version circulated in the United States in the mid-1960s). In it, he reports most of the forbidden gossip entrusted to him or overheard about the celebrities of classic Hollywood. The lover of Lana Turner who was stabbed, bisexual Marlene Dietrich, Charlie Chaplin and young girls, the Caligula-esque orgies of Erich von Stroheim… Nothing is verified, everything is thrown out there! The book invents the “pipole,” if not the “trash” vision of show business… and will be years later an obvious inspiration for Damien Chazelle’s film “Babylon,” about the underside of the dream factory, starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.

The 1960s were a favorable time for Kenneth Anger, with their openness to experimentation, otherness, drugs… He befriended the members of the Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger, and Keith Richards, and using footage from his film-in-progress “Lucifer Rising” (which he would later revive), he directed “Invocation of my demon brother” with them in 1969, as well as with Bobby Beausoleil, a future member (and murderer) of the “Manson family,” and Anton LaVey, the founder of the Church of Satan created by the British mage Aleister Crowley. In short, Kenneth Anger was a little out there at that time.

His 1970s were confusing, and the following decade was a little brighter for him as he sold the rights to his short films, which were then released on VHS and made a sensation in the era of video and rediscovery of underground cinemas. Kenneth Anger retired, but his spiritual children did not. Rainer Werner Fassbinder, David Lynch, Gus Van Sant, Martin Scorsese, and Damien Chazelle are among them. The fire that burned inside him was extinguished on May 11th at the age of 96. RIP.